Lifestyle
Egg yolk is rich in biotin. Therefore, eating eggs helps in hair growth.
Eating spinach, which contains biotin and other vitamins and minerals, helps in thick hair growth.
Including mushrooms, which are rich in biotin, in your diet is good for hair health.
Sweet potato, which contains biotin, helps in thick hair growth.
Avocados are also rich in biotin. These are good for hair health.
Including almonds, which contain biotin, in your diet is good for hair health.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.