6 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair growth

1. Eggs

Egg yolk is rich in biotin. Therefore, eating eggs helps in hair growth. 
 

2. Spinach

Eating spinach, which contains biotin and other vitamins and minerals, helps in thick hair growth. 

3. Mushroom

Including mushrooms, which are rich in biotin, in your diet is good for hair health.

4. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato, which contains biotin, helps in thick hair growth.

5. Avocado

Avocados are also rich in biotin. These are good for hair health. 

6. Almonds

Including almonds, which contain biotin, in your diet is good for hair health. 
 

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist. 
 

