How to combat hair fall? Top 6 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair

Lifestyle
Egg yolks are rich in biotin, making them beneficial for promoting hair growth.
Spinach, packed with biotin, vitamins, and minerals, can enhance hair growth.
Including biotin-rich mushrooms in your diet can benefit hair health.
Sweet potatoes, containing biotin, can contribute to hair growth.
Avocado is a good source of biotin, which can benefit hair health.
Including biotin-rich almonds in your diet can promote hair health.
Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making dietary changes.