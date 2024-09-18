Lifestyle

How to combat hair fall? Top 6 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair

Eggs

Egg yolks are rich in biotin, making them beneficial for promoting hair growth.

Spinach

Spinach, packed with biotin, vitamins, and minerals, can enhance hair growth.

Mushrooms

Including biotin-rich mushrooms in your diet can benefit hair health.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes, containing biotin, can contribute to hair growth.

Avocado

Avocado is a good source of biotin, which can benefit hair health.

Almonds

Including biotin-rich almonds in your diet can promote hair health.

Consult a healthcare expert

Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making dietary changes.

