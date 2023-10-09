Lifestyle

09-Oct-2023, 12:32:38 pm

Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their natural satellites

Earth to Mars, 8 planets host intriguing moon systems, including Jupiter's Io, Saturn's Titan, and Pluto's Charon

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Mercury does not have any natural moons

Image credits: Getty

Venus

Venus also lacks any natural moons

Image credits: Getty

Earth

Our planet Earth has one natural moon, which we commonly refer to as 'the Moon' or 'Luna'

Image credits: Getty

Mars

Mars has two small moons, named Phobos and Deimos

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter

Jupiter boasts a multitude of moons, but two of its notable moons are Io and Europa

Image credits: Getty

Saturn

Saturn, famous for its stunning ring system, has several moons, including Titan and Rhea

Image credits: Getty

Uranus

Uranus has several moons, with Miranda and Ariel being two of them

Image credits: Getty

Neptune

Neptune's moon Triton and Proteus are among its many natural satellites

Image credits: Getty

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Although no longer classified as a planet, Pluto has two known moons named Charon and Styx

Image credits: Getty
