Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their natural satellites

Earth to Mars, 8 planets host intriguing moon systems, including Jupiter's Io, Saturn's Titan, and Pluto's Charon
Mercury does not have any natural moons
Venus also lacks any natural moons
Our planet Earth has one natural moon, which we commonly refer to as 'the Moon' or 'Luna'
Mars has two small moons, named Phobos and Deimos
Jupiter boasts a multitude of moons, but two of its notable moons are Io and Europa
Saturn, famous for its stunning ring system, has several moons, including Titan and Rhea
Uranus has several moons, with Miranda and Ariel being two of them
Neptune's moon Triton and Proteus are among its many natural satellites
Although no longer classified as a planet, Pluto has two known moons named Charon and Styx