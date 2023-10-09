Lifestyle

World Post Day 2023

5 post office services you dint know

Passport processing

You can apply for or renew your passport at the post office. This can be a convenient and affordable option, as you can often avoid long lines and wait times at passport offices.

Postal banking

Post offices offer banking services such as checking and savings accounts, loans, and credit cards. This is easy for people who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Shipping services

Apart from mail services, many post offices offer shipping services for packages and parcels. This can be a convenient and affordable way to ship items. 

Community services

Many post offices offer a variety of community services, such as voter registration, notary services, and access to government forms and publications. 

Financial services

Many post offices offer financial services, such as money orders, and cashier's checks. These services help people who do not have bank accounts or who live in rural areas. 

