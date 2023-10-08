Food

Misal Pav to Vada Pav: 7 tasty street food of Mumbai

Be it any cusine, Mumbai serves it all. Fast snack to stomach filling food is always available.

Usal Pav

Usal Pav is one of the most loved dish, across Maharashtra. It tastes so spicy yet deleicious.

Misal Pav

Misal Pav is a dish that comes in a same rank, as of Usal Pav. The crunch of sev & bit of sourness off lemon is so tasty.

Pani Puri

One can do with normal main course but not with normal pani puri. Mumbai has various types of pani puri which are available in differrent areas.

Batata Vada

Batata Vada is a famous street food which shoud be eaten with green chutney, mostly in the rainy season.

Kanda Bhajiya

The crunchyness & the spice of onions with sweet tomato sauce makes a best combo for snacks.

Pav Bhaji

Butterly, yet delicious pav bhaji is the dish which one can fill up their stomach with.

Vada Pav

The most eaten & most loved snack, across Mumbai is Vada Pav. This snack is pocket friendly, yet the tasty one which should be eater with green & garlic chutney along with chilly.

