Durga Puja 2023: 5 ways to celebrate the festival at home

Set up a dedicated area in your home for a beautiful Durga idol or image. Decorate it with flowers, garlands, and traditional items like incense, diyas, and a red cloth.
You can perform Durga Puja rituals at home. Offer flowers, incense, and light lamps or candles. Recite Durga Chalisa or other Durga prayers.
Get creative and decorate your home with traditional alpana (rangoli) patterns, torans (door hangings), and colorful decorations.
Play traditional Durga Puja songs and immerse yourself in the festive spirit. You can also organize a small cultural program at home, where family members can come together.
Celebrate Durga Puja with a feast of Bengali classics: khichuri, luchi, alur dom, chholar dal, and delightful sweets like sandesh and rasgulla.