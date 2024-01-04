Lifestyle

Dublin to Galway: 7 places to visit in Ireland this January

Discover Ireland's January charm! From Dublin's historic allure to the dramatic Cliffs of Moher, explore Galway, Kerry, Belfast, Dingle, and Cork for a unique winter experience

Dublin

Explore Dublin's rich history at landmarks like Dublin Castle, Trinity College. Immerse yourself in Irish culture. Visit Guinness Storehouse, enjoy warmth of traditional music

Galway

Stroll through Galway's charming streets and along the Claddagh and Salthill promenades. Discover the city's history at the Galway City Museum

Ring of Kerry

Experience the breathtaking scenery of the Ring of Kerry by car or guided tour. Take in the natural beauty of Killarney National Park

Cliffs of Moher

Marvel at the majestic Cliffs of Moher and the wild beauty of the Atlantic coastline. Regardless of the weather, the cliffs provide a stunning backdrop to the crashing waves

Dingle Peninsula

Drive along the scenic Dingle Peninsula, passing charming villages and the ancient Gallarus Oratory. Experience the beauty of the rugged coastline

Cork

Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Cork's English Market, sampling local produce. Explore the historic Blarney Castle, kiss the Blarney Stone

Belfast

Learn about Belfast's maritime history at the Titanic Belfast museum and explore the Ulster Museum and Botanic Gardens

