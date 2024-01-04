Lifestyle

7 most beautiful gardens to visit this New Year

Embark on a global journey through breathtaking gardens—vivid tulip fields, historic elegance, and lush sanctuaries await, weaving nature's beauty with cultural marvels

Image credits: Pixabay

Keukenhof Gardens (Netherlands)

Known as the "Garden of Europe," Keukenhof is famous for its vibrant display of tulips. It is one of the largest flower gardens in the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Butchart Gardens (Canada)

Located in British Columbia, Butchart Gardens is a breathtaking collection of themed gardens, including the Sunken Garden, Japanese Garden, and Rose Garden

Image credits: Pixabay

Versailles Gardens (France)

The Gardens of Versailles, adjacent to the Palace of Versailles, are a classic example of French garden design. They feature symmetrical layouts

Image credits: Pixabay

Gardens of Alhambra (Spain)

The Generalife Gardens, part of the Alhambra palace complex in Granada, are known for their Moorish design, water features, and terraced landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Kew Gardens (United Kingdom)

The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, near London, are renowned for their diverse plant collections, beautiful landscapes, and iconic structures such as the Palm House

Image credits: Pixabay

Huntington Botanical Gardens (United States)

Located in California, the Huntington Botanical Gardens boast a wide range of plants across themed gardens, including the Japanese Garden, Desert Garden, and Chinese Garden

Image credits: Pixabay

Kenrokuen Garden (Japan)

Located in Kanazawa, Kenrokuen is considered one of Japan's three most beautiful landscape gardens. It features serene ponds

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One