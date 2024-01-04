Lifestyle
Ramkatha Park is a beautifully landscaped garden that narrates the story of Lord Rama through murals and sculptures. It's a perfect place for visitors.
It is believed to be the kitchen of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. Pilgrims visit to witness the ancient artifacts and connect with the spiritual history of Ayodhya.
Believed to have been established by Kush, the son of Lord Rama, it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is renowned for serene ambience and is a place of deep spiritual significance.
Also known as Sone-ki-Mandi, is a breathtaking palace that showcases exquisite architecture. Legend has it that it was gifted to Sita by Lord Rama's stepmother, Kaikeyi.
Perched atop a hill, it is a prominent temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It offers panoramic views of Ayodhya and is a popular spot.