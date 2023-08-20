Lifestyle

7 yoga poses to revitalize your look and feel younger

Image credits: Freepik

1. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Vrikshasana embodies balance and poise, which are essential attributes of youthful energy. This pose improves posture, strengthens the legs, and enhances focus.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Uttanasana (Forward Fold)

Uttanasana encourages blood circulation to the face, promoting a healthy glow. As you fold forward, blood flows to the head, nourishing the skin and relaxing the mind.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandhasana not only opens the chest but also supports the thyroid gland – a key player in maintaining energy levels and metabolism, often associated with youthfulness.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana enhances flexibility in the spine and stretches the chest and shoulders. This pose encourages deep breathing, which helps oxygenate the body and rejuvenate the skin.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana increases blood flow to the brain and face, promoting a healthy complexion. It also stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands, supporting hormonal equilibrium.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Halasana (Plow Pose)

Halasana stimulates the thyroid gland and calms the nervous system, contributing to hormone balance. It also aids in promoting digestion, which plays a role in overall vitality.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

Engages the muscles of the back and legs, promoting flexibility and strength. This pose can help counteract the effects of slouching, which can contribute to an older appearance.

Image credits: Freepik
