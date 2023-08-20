Lifestyle
Vrikshasana embodies balance and poise, which are essential attributes of youthful energy. This pose improves posture, strengthens the legs, and enhances focus.
Uttanasana encourages blood circulation to the face, promoting a healthy glow. As you fold forward, blood flows to the head, nourishing the skin and relaxing the mind.
Setu Bandhasana not only opens the chest but also supports the thyroid gland – a key player in maintaining energy levels and metabolism, often associated with youthfulness.
Bhujangasana enhances flexibility in the spine and stretches the chest and shoulders. This pose encourages deep breathing, which helps oxygenate the body and rejuvenate the skin.
Sarvangasana increases blood flow to the brain and face, promoting a healthy complexion. It also stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands, supporting hormonal equilibrium.
Halasana stimulates the thyroid gland and calms the nervous system, contributing to hormone balance. It also aids in promoting digestion, which plays a role in overall vitality.
Engages the muscles of the back and legs, promoting flexibility and strength. This pose can help counteract the effects of slouching, which can contribute to an older appearance.