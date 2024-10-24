Diwali 2024: 8 Katrina Kaif inspired festive saree looks

Lifestyle
Katrina Kaif glows in a saree. Vicky Kaushal's bride looks comfortable in her saree choices. This saree look exemplifies her grace
This red saree features thread and sequin work with blue accents. Perfect for the festive season, it looks stunning even without jewelry
Katrina looks lovely in this red floral embroidered saree. The full-sleeved blouse complements her beauty. A perfect Diwali look
The floral print on this chiffon saree is striking. Katrina adds a unique touch with a full-sleeved blouse and belt
Vicky Kaushal's wife looks gorgeous in this golden netted saree. The lace border adds a traditional touch
Katrina's yellow cotton silk saree is perfect for any festive occasion. She pairs it with a half-sleeved blouse. Gold jewelry complements this look
Katrina pairs a deep-neck, full-sleeved printed blouse with a sequined organza saree. Copy Katrina for a modern look with a traditional touch