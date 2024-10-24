Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 8 Katrina Kaif inspired festive saree looks

Katrina Kaif's Radiant Saree Look

Katrina Kaif glows in a saree. Vicky Kaushal's bride looks comfortable in her saree choices. This saree look exemplifies her grace

Katrina Kaif in Red Saree

This red saree features thread and sequin work with blue accents. Perfect for the festive season, it looks stunning even without jewelry

Red Floral Embroidered Saree

Katrina looks lovely in this red floral embroidered saree. The full-sleeved blouse complements her beauty. A perfect Diwali look

Floral Print Pink Saree

The floral print on this chiffon saree is striking. Katrina adds a unique touch with a full-sleeved blouse and belt

Netted Golden Saree

Vicky Kaushal's wife looks gorgeous in this golden netted saree. The lace border adds a traditional touch

Yellow Cotton Silk Saree

Katrina's yellow cotton silk saree is perfect for any festive occasion. She pairs it with a half-sleeved blouse. Gold jewelry complements this look

Orange Organza Saree

Katrina pairs a deep-neck, full-sleeved printed blouse with a sequined organza saree. Copy Katrina for a modern look with a traditional touch

