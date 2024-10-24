Lifestyle
Kitchen windows get sticky from smoke and grease. This easy method can help you get rid of that sticky kitchen mess.
Caustic soda (sodium hydroxide) - 1 cup, Hot water 4 to 5 cups, Gloves - 1 pair Cleaning brush or sponge - 1 Water-filled bucket - 1 Kitchen towel - 1
First, wear gloves and avoid touching your hands. Because caustic soda is pungent, it will burn the skin if it touches your hands.
Put 1 cup of caustic soda in a large bowl and add 4 to 5 cups of hot water. Mix this slowly so that the solution does not cool down and the caustic soda dissolves completely.
Now dip a cleaning brush or sponge in the caustic soda solution and apply it to the sticky surface of the window.
Apply the solution to the window and scrub lightly. After scrubbing, wash the window thoroughly with water so that the stains and stickiness on the window are completely cleaned.
Now wipe the window with a kitchen towel and make sure there is no water or solution left on the window. Your window will shine again with the caustic soda solution.