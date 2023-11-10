Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

Lifestyle
With the rush and bustle of the festivals, it's critical to prioritize appropriate relaxation and sleep to support your physical and emotional well-being.
Aim for a balanced diet while enjoying festival delights and don't forget to have fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your daily diet.
It's easy to forget to drink enough water while celebrating. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
Festive gatherings can be overwhelming, and it's perfectly fine to set limits. Keep an eye on your energy levels and take breaks as needed.
Consider and express thanks for the wonderful things of your life. During the holiday season, gratitude can lift your spirits and provide a sense of fulfillment.
Stress can be managed by using relaxation techniques. Deep breathing techniques, meditation, or yoga may be included. Find moments of peace among the festivities to center oneself.