Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

Sleep

With the rush and bustle of the festivals, it's critical to prioritize appropriate relaxation and sleep to support your physical and emotional well-being.

Balanced diet

Aim for a balanced diet while enjoying festival delights and don't forget to have fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your daily diet. 

Stay hydrated

It's easy to forget to drink enough water while celebrating. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. 

Set boundaries

Festive gatherings can be overwhelming, and it's perfectly fine to set limits. Keep an eye on your energy levels and take breaks as needed.

Express gratitude

Consider and express thanks for the wonderful things of your life. During the holiday season, gratitude can lift your spirits and provide a sense of fulfillment.

Include relaxation techniques

Stress can be managed by using relaxation techniques. Deep breathing techniques, meditation, or yoga may be included. Find moments of peace among the festivities to center oneself.

