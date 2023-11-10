Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: 7 easy rangoli designs for this festive season

Swastika rangoli

Swastika rangoli is a unique and symbolic technique to bring luck and prosperity into your home. 

Floral rangoli

Flower petals, particularly brilliant ones such as marigolds, are placed to create beautiful and aromatic rangoli patterns. These are popular during festivals and weddings.

Geometric rangoli

Designs in this category use geometric forms like squares, circles, and triangles to create beautiful patterns.

Floating rangoli

These rangolis are made on water surfaces using flower petals, leaves, or other floating materials, which adds a unique visual element.

Ganesha rangoli

Rangolis with images of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, are popular as it brings positivity and happiness. 

Diya rangoli

Diya (oil lamp) patterns are made by arranging colorful powders or flowers in circular or diya-shaped formations.

