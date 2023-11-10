Diwali 2023: 7 easy rangoli designs for this festive season

Lifestyle
Swastika rangoli is a unique and symbolic technique to bring luck and prosperity into your home.
Flower petals, particularly brilliant ones such as marigolds, are placed to create beautiful and aromatic rangoli patterns. These are popular during festivals and weddings.
Designs in this category use geometric forms like squares, circles, and triangles to create beautiful patterns.
These rangolis are made on water surfaces using flower petals, leaves, or other floating materials, which adds a unique visual element.
Rangolis with images of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, are popular as it brings positivity and happiness.
Diya (oil lamp) patterns are made by arranging colorful powders or flowers in circular or diya-shaped formations.