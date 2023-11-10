Lifestyle

Poha to Aloo Paratha: 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali morning

Poha is a popular flattened rice breakfast made with potato, onions, dhaniya, spices and peanuts. Here are the 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali morning.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dhokla

A steamed fermented cake made from rice and chickpea flour often served with chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Idli Sambar

Steamed rice cakes served with a flavorful lentil soup (sambar) and coconut chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Masala Dosa

It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Upma

A savoury porridge made from semolina, seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Thepla

Methi Thepla is a popular breakfast and is spiced flatbread made with Methi leaves and served with spicy red garlic chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Paratha

This popular snack is made with spicy potato filling in flatbread (paratha) and enjoyed with pickle and yoghurt raita.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One