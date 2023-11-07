Lifestyle

7 home remedies for respiratory relief in Delhi

1. Honey and Tulsi (Basil) Tea:

The soothing combination of honey and tulsi leaves can provide relief from a sore throat and cough. Boil water, add a few tulsi leaves, and honey. Sip this warm concoction.

2. Ginger and Honey Elixir:

Ginger is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. Mix ginger juice with honey and consume a teaspoon of this elixir to ease throat irritation and reduce coughing.

3. Steam Inhalation:

Inhaling steam can help relieve congestion and soothe your throat. Boil water, place your head over the steam, and cover yourself with a towel to trap the steam.

4. Salt Water Gargle:

Gargling with warm salt water can help reduce throat inflammation and provide relief from a sore throat. Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle.

5. Turmeric Milk:

Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound. Mixing a pinch of turmeric in warm milk can help alleviate cough and soothe your throat.

6. Lemon and Honey:

Lemon's high vitamin C content can boost your immune system. Mix lemon juice and honey in warm water to soothe your throat and reduce coughing.

7. Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe vera's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe throat irritation. Consume a small amount of aloe vera juice for relief.

