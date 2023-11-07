Lifestyle
The soothing combination of honey and tulsi leaves can provide relief from a sore throat and cough. Boil water, add a few tulsi leaves, and honey. Sip this warm concoction.
Ginger is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. Mix ginger juice with honey and consume a teaspoon of this elixir to ease throat irritation and reduce coughing.
Inhaling steam can help relieve congestion and soothe your throat. Boil water, place your head over the steam, and cover yourself with a towel to trap the steam.
Gargling with warm salt water can help reduce throat inflammation and provide relief from a sore throat. Dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle.
Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound. Mixing a pinch of turmeric in warm milk can help alleviate cough and soothe your throat.
Lemon's high vitamin C content can boost your immune system. Mix lemon juice and honey in warm water to soothe your throat and reduce coughing.
Aloe vera's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe throat irritation. Consume a small amount of aloe vera juice for relief.