1 tablespoon of besan, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric & rose water. Mix the ingredients into a paste, apply, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.
1 tablespoon of raw honey & 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Combine the ingredients, apply, and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse with cool water.
2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder & enough rose water to make a paste. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Wash with cool water.
1 tablespoon of neem powder & 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Mix the ingredients into a paste, apply, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.
A few saffron strands & 2 tablespoons of raw milk. Soak saffron in milk for a few hours and apply the mixture. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.
2-3 tablespoons of ripe papaya pulp & 1 tablespoon of Multani Mitti. Mix the ingredients into a paste, apply, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.