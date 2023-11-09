Lifestyle

7 easy to make and protein filled pre-workout foods

For fitness enthusiasts, a nutritious pre-workout meal is essential to fuel their workouts and enhance muscle growth. Explore seven easy-to-make pre-workout protein-filled foods.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a popular pre-workout snack that is filled with protein. Marinate cubes of paneer in a mixture of yogurt and spices, then grill or bake them.

Chana Chaat

Chickpeas(Chana) are rich in protein. You can make a chana chaat by mixing boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and a dash of lemon juice and spices.

Sprouts Salad

 A simple sprouts salad with Moong Dal (Green Gram) some chopped vegetables, a squeeze of lemon, and a pinch of salt is an ideal pre-workout choice.

Greek Yogurt with Honey and Nuts

Greek yogurt is packed with protein and probiotics, making it an ideal pre-workout choice. Simply top a bowl of Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey and a handful of nuts.

Egg Bhurji

Egg bhurji, a spiced Indian scrambled egg dish, is quick and easy to prepare. You can add chopped vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and green chilies for extra flavor.

Tofu Stir-Fry

Tofu is an excellent vegan protein source, and it can be used to prepare a quick stir-fry. Cut tofu into cubes, toss it with your favorite veggies, and stir-fry them.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, or fox nuts, is a low-fat, high-protein snack. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein and can be roasted or toasted for a crunchy texture.

