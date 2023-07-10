7 signs that suggests your house is haunted

Lifestyle
Experiencing the presence of paranormal activity can be unsettling for some individuals. Here are seven potential signs that some people associate with a haunted house.
Hearing strange noises like footsteps, voices, whispers, or doors creaking when there is no logical explanation.
Objects mysteriously shifting or being displaced without any apparent cause.
Detecting unusual or unexplained smells, such as perfume, rotting flesh, or sulfur, that come and go without a clear source.
Catching glimpses of fleeting shadows or seeing full-bodied apparitions or ghostly figures.
Experiencing unexplained flickering lights, appliances turning on or off by themselves, or electronic devices behaving erratically.
Sensing the presence of someone or something, such as a feeling of being watched, touched, or an unexplained sense of unease or dread in specific areas of the house.
Observing pets behaving strangely or reacting to something that is not visible or normal to human perception.