Did you know goats can sense emotions by listening to human voices?

Image credits: pixabay

The study

According to a study led by Prof Alan McElligott and Dr. Marianne Mason at the University of Hong Kong, goats can detect basic human emotions solely through vocal signals. 

Image credits: Freepik

Goats were exposed to voice recordings with varied emotional valences during the experiment.

Image credits: Freepik

When the emotional content changed, 75% of the goats paid close attention to the source of the sound.

Image credits: pixabay

This sensitivity reveals goats' emotional intelligence and provides new insights into human-livestock interactions.

Image credits: pixabay

Understanding how animals interpret human emotions is critical for their well-being and care, especially given how frequently cattle interact with human voices.

Image credits: pixabay

Negatively charged voices, such as rage, can generate fear in animals, whilst pleasant ones can foster relaxation and aid in human-animal connection.

Image credits: pixabay

This study advances understanding the animal behavior and emotional experiences by underlining the significance of taking emotional variables into account when treating livestock. 

Image credits: pixabay
