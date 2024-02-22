10 countries where Indian driving license is valid

Lifestyle
The USA allows Indian driving licenses for one year. However, the driving license cannot be in any regional language of India and must be translated to English if it is.
Australia also permits the use of an Indian driving license in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia for one year.
Indian driving license is valid for up to 60 days after which one will need to acquire a separate permit if you intend to keep on driving in the country.
Indian license is valid in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, for a year from the day of entry into the UK. One can only drive a specific class of vehicles.
New Zealand allows the use of an Indian driving license for a year, beyond which one would require an NZ driver’s license or international driving license.
Switzerland allows an Indian driving license holder to drive in the country for one year. The license must be in English.
Germany allows the use of an Indian driving license but for six months only. The license must either be in English or German.
In France, the Indian driver's license is valid for up to one year, however, one needs to translate it to French.
The Indian driving license is valid for one year in South Africa and must be in English.
Sweden allows one year for an Indian license. The driver's license needs to be in English or any of the other languages including Swedish, German, French, Danish, and Norwegian.