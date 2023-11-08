Lifestyle

6 ways to test the gold you are buying

Avoid the purchase of counterfeit gold on Dhanteras by identifying authentic gold through these means.

Tradition of Buying Gold

If you're considering a gold purchase this Dhanteras, it's essential to verify the authenticity and avoid the presence of brass.

Don't Rely on Goldsmith's Claims

During the festive season, brass jewellery is often coated with gold, creating the appearance of genuine gold. Hence, it becomes imperative to exercise caution.

The Vinegar Test

Apply a few drops of food-grade vinegar onto your gold. Sometime later, rinse the jewellery with water. If the colour changes, it indicates the presence of brass

The Water Test

Gold is dense and tends to sink. To verify its authenticity, place the gold in a glass filled with water. If the gold remains afloat, it suggests you've acquired counterfeit gold.

The Magnet Test

Bring the gold close to a magnet for this test. If the gold is attracted to the magnet, it is not genuine.

The Acid Test

This test kit determines gold purity with 99% accuracy. Gently scratch the gold. Apply drops of acid to the scratched area and then check the resulting colours with the kit.

Buy From Reputed Stories

Consider acquiring gold from a well-established and trustworthy store. Such stores provide comprehensive information about the gold, along with an official invoice.

