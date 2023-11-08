Murukku to Samosa: 7 popular foods on Diwali 2023

Lifestyle
Murukku is a deep-fried savoury snack in a spiral shape seasoned with cumin, onion powder or chilli. Here are seven popular foods enjoyed at the Diwali 2023.
Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.
Aloo Tikki chaat, made from crispy fried potatoes, is flavoured with spices with a sweet and sour date and tamarind sauce.
Pav bhaji is a street food dish from India consisting of a thick and spicy vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll.
Palak Paneer is cooked and made in a spicy spinach gravy with soft paneer cubes that use onions, garlic, and green chillies.
Dal Makhani is heavy creamy gravy made with black lentils and rajma, slow-cooked in spices, butter and cream.
Samosa is a triangular savoury pastry stuffed with potatoes and peas and flavoured with spices.