 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Parippu Vada to Pazham Pori: 7 Kerala snacks to enjoy during monsoons

Image credits: our own

Banana Chips

Crispy, thinly sliced banana chips fried to perfection.

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala Samosa

Spiced potato-filled pastry, often with a crispy exterior.

Image credits: Freepik

Uzhunnu Vada (Medu Vada)

Savory, deep-fried lentil doughnuts, a popular tea-time snack.

Image credits: Facebook

Parippu Vada

Crunchy lentil fritters, best paired with hot tea.

Image credits: YouTube

Pazham Pori

Sweet plantain fritters, deliciously soft on the inside and crispy outside.

Image credits: Our own

Unniyappam

Sweet, deep-fried rice and banana fritters.

Image credits: Facebook

Bonda

Deep-fried savory snack made from a batter of gram flour (besan), filled with spiced mashed potatoes or lentils. It's crispy on the outside and soft inside.

Image credits: Facebook
Find Next One