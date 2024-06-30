Parippu Vada to Pazham Pori: 7 Kerala snacks to enjoy during monsoons

Lifestyle
Crispy, thinly sliced banana chips fried to perfection.
Spiced potato-filled pastry, often with a crispy exterior.
Savory, deep-fried lentil doughnuts, a popular tea-time snack.
Crunchy lentil fritters, best paired with hot tea.
Sweet plantain fritters, deliciously soft on the inside and crispy outside.
Sweet, deep-fried rice and banana fritters.
Deep-fried savory snack made from a batter of gram flour (besan), filled with spiced mashed potatoes or lentils. It's crispy on the outside and soft inside.