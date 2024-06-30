 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Ponmudi to Athirapally: 7 places to visit in South India THIS July

Explore South India's hidden gems this July, from Coorg's lush hills, Hampi's ancient ruins to Gokarna's serene beaches and Athirapally's majestic waterfalls for a unique getaway

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg boasts lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and serene landscapes perfect for monsoon retreats

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Hampi's ancient temples, rock formations, and historical ruins make it a captivating destination for history enthusiasts

Gokarna, Karnataka

Often called the quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna offers pristine beaches, quaint temples, and a laid-back vibe ideal for relaxation

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Palani Hills, Kodaikanal is known for its cool climate, scenic viewpoints, and beautiful lakes, making it a perfect escape from the summer heat

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

This picturesque valley is famous for its coffee plantations, tribal culture, and stunning waterfalls, making it an offbeat yet refreshing destination

Ponmudi, Kerala

Located near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi is a lesser-known hill station with winding roads, misty hills, and lush greenery, offering a peaceful retreat

Athirapally, Kerala

Known as the Niagara of India, Athirapally is famous for its majestic waterfalls set amidst dense forests, offering breathtaking views during the monsoon

