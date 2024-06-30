Ponmudi to Athirapally: 7 places to visit in South India THIS July

Lifestyle
Explore South India's hidden gems this July, from Coorg's lush hills, Hampi's ancient ruins to Gokarna's serene beaches and Athirapally's majestic waterfalls for a unique getaway
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg boasts lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and serene landscapes perfect for monsoon retreats
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Hampi's ancient temples, rock formations, and historical ruins make it a captivating destination for history enthusiasts
Often called the quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna offers pristine beaches, quaint temples, and a laid-back vibe ideal for relaxation
Nestled in the Palani Hills, Kodaikanal is known for its cool climate, scenic viewpoints, and beautiful lakes, making it a perfect escape from the summer heat
This picturesque valley is famous for its coffee plantations, tribal culture, and stunning waterfalls, making it an offbeat yet refreshing destination
Located near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi is a lesser-known hill station with winding roads, misty hills, and lush greenery, offering a peaceful retreat
Known as the Niagara of India, Athirapally is famous for its majestic waterfalls set amidst dense forests, offering breathtaking views during the monsoon