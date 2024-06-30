 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit

Explore Earth's oldest waterfalls this monsoon! From the ancient grandeur of Victoria Falls to the towering majesty of Angel Falls, nature's timeless wonders await

Image credits: Freepik

Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

Formed over 100,000 years ago, it's the largest curtain of falling water globally

Image credits: Pixabay

Niagara Falls

About 12,000 years old, famous for its immense power and beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Gullfoss, Iceland

Over 10,000 years old, known for its two-tiered cascading drop into a rugged canyon

Image credits: Pixabay

Kaieteur Falls, Guyana

Approximately 10 million years old, renowned for its single, massive drop amidst pristine rainforest

Image credits: Pixabay

Angel Falls, Venezuela

Formed around 2 million years ago, it's the tallest uninterrupted waterfall globally, plunging from Auyán-tepui

Image credits: Pixabay

Sutherland Falls, New Zealand

Estimated to be over 10,000 years old, set in Fiordland National Park amidst stunning scenery

Image credits: Pixabay

Havasu Falls, USA

Around 70,000 years old, known for its turquoise waters against the red rocks of the Grand Canyon

Image credits: Freepik
