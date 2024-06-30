Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit

Lifestyle
Explore Earth's oldest waterfalls this monsoon! From the ancient grandeur of Victoria Falls to the towering majesty of Angel Falls, nature's timeless wonders await
Formed over 100,000 years ago, it's the largest curtain of falling water globally
About 12,000 years old, famous for its immense power and beauty
Over 10,000 years old, known for its two-tiered cascading drop into a rugged canyon
Approximately 10 million years old, renowned for its single, massive drop amidst pristine rainforest
Formed around 2 million years ago, it's the tallest uninterrupted waterfall globally, plunging from Auyán-tepui
Estimated to be over 10,000 years old, set in Fiordland National Park amidst stunning scenery
Around 70,000 years old, known for its turquoise waters against the red rocks of the Grand Canyon