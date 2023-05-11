Lifestyle

Gardening: An Art

Your fitness may benefit from an active day in the garden. You participate in a beneficial movement that simulates a full-body exercise while managing a garden. You exercise while weeding by squatting and lunging. Exercise might be helpful during a busy day in the park. 
 

It's been shown to lighten the mood and lower pressure and anxiety levels. It's gratifying to plant, tend, harvest and share your food.

Gardening brings people together and promotes social relationships. Many people are willing to share their knowledge, time, and occasionally plants with new gardeners in the gardening community. Local volunteers known as master gardeners are committed to empowering and educating other gardeners.
 

