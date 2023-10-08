Lifestyle
Rishikesh is a haven for yoga and adventure enthusiasts. Enjoy the pleasant weather, practice yoga, and indulge in thrilling activities like white-water rafting.
The capital city comes alive with cultural events and festivals in October. Explore historical sites like the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, and Qutub Minar in pleasant weather.
Celebrate Durga Puja, one of India's most significant festivals, in the cultural hub of Kolkata. Experience the city's artistic and culinary delights during this lively season.
Mysuru dazzles with its grand Dasara festival in October. Witness the grandeur of the Mysore Palace illuminated by thousands of lights during this time.
October marks the beginning of the tourist season in Goa. Enjoy pristine beaches, water sports, and vibrant nightlife while avoiding the crowds that peak later in the year.
The spiritual heart of India, Varanasi, comes alive during October. Witness Ganga Aarti ceremonies along the ghats and immerse yourself in the city's rich cultural heritage.
Jaipur offers a royal experience with its majestic palaces, historic forts, and vibrant bazaars. October's mild climate is ideal for exploring these architectural wonders.