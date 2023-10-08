Bharatanatyam to Yakshagana: 6 famous dance forms in South India

Lifestyle
Bharatanatyam is one of the most well-known classical dance forms in India.
Kathakali is a highly stylized and dramatic dance form from Kerala. It is known for its elaborate makeup, costumes, and facial expressions
Dancers wear white and gold costumes and use gentle movements, hand gestures, and facial expressions to tell stories
Yakshagana is a traditional dance-drama form from Karnataka. It involves vibrant makeup, elaborate costumes, and dynamic storytelling
Ottan Thullal is a solo dance form from Kerala known for its humor and satire.
Kuchipudi is a classical dance form that combines intricate footwork, storytelling, and expressive facial expressions.