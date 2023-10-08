Lifestyle

Bharatanatyam to Yakshagana: 6 famous dance forms in South India

Bharatanatyam (Tamil Nadu)

Bharatanatyam is one of the most well-known classical dance forms in India. 

Kathakali (Kerala)

Kathakali is a highly stylized and dramatic dance form from Kerala. It is known for its elaborate makeup, costumes, and facial expressions

Mohiniyattam (Kerala)

Dancers wear white and gold costumes and use gentle movements, hand gestures, and facial expressions to tell stories

Yakshagana (Karnataka)

Yakshagana is a traditional dance-drama form from Karnataka. It involves vibrant makeup, elaborate costumes, and dynamic storytelling

Ottan Thullal (Kerala)

 Ottan Thullal is a solo dance form from Kerala known for its humor and satire.

Kuchipudi (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana)

 Kuchipudi is a classical dance form that combines intricate footwork, storytelling, and expressive facial expressions.

