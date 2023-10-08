7 reasons why honey should be in your diet

Lifestyle
The natural sugars in honey provide a quick energy boost, making it an excellent pre-workout snack or an alternative to refined sugars.
Honey's antimicrobial properties can help soothe a sore throat and cough. Mix it with warm water or herbal tea for relief.
Honey can aid digestion by reducing symptoms of indigestion and soothing the digestive tract. It may also help with occasional constipation.
Consuming locally sourced honey may help alleviate allergy symptoms. It contains trace amounts of pollen, which could desensitize the body to allergens over time.
Honey is rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids, which can help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Consuming honey before bedtime may promote better sleep by helping to release serotonin, which converts to melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.
Honey can be used topically or consumed to promote healthy skin. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce acne and skin irritation.