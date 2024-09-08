Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone's healthy pregnancy diet

Deepika Padukone becomes a mother

Deepika Padukone gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai on September 8th. Deepika appeared active until a day before her pregnancy. Know about Deepika's pregnancy diet.

No belief in starving

During pregnancy, Deepika Padukone had told through the post that diet does not mean starving. I believe in a balanced diet that includes healthy foods.

Healthy food during pregnancy

Deepika maintained a balanced diet during her pregnancy, eating seasonal vegetables, fruits, lentils, and healthy fats, ensuring proper nutrition for her baby's growth.

Brownies for Sweet Cravings

It is common to have cravings during pregnancy. Deepika did not kill the desire to eat sweets but made herself feel good by eating ice cream, samosas, brownies, bun butter.

Rice-Rasam is a favourite

Deepika Padukone loves South Indian food. She likes to eat rice-rasam, idli-dosa. Included protein, grains, healthy fats like ghee, dry fruits in the food.

30 to 40% Liquid Diet

Deepika Padukone maintained a ratio of 70 percent balanced diet and 40% liquid diet in her food. This makes their metabolism work better.

