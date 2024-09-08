Deepika Padukone's healthy pregnancy diet

Lifestyle
Deepika Padukone gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai on September 8th. Deepika appeared active until a day before her pregnancy. Know about Deepika's pregnancy diet.
During pregnancy, Deepika Padukone had told through the post that diet does not mean starving. I believe in a balanced diet that includes healthy foods.
Deepika maintained a balanced diet during her pregnancy, eating seasonal vegetables, fruits, lentils, and healthy fats, ensuring proper nutrition for her baby's growth.
It is common to have cravings during pregnancy. Deepika did not kill the desire to eat sweets but made herself feel good by eating ice cream, samosas, brownies, bun butter.
Deepika Padukone loves South Indian food. She likes to eat rice-rasam, idli-dosa. Included protein, grains, healthy fats like ghee, dry fruits in the food.
Deepika Padukone maintained a ratio of 70 percent balanced diet and 40% liquid diet in her food. This makes their metabolism work better.