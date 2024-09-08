Lifestyle

Green Foods to Lower Cholesterol

Let's explore some foods that can help lower cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Green Grapes

Eating green grapes, which are rich in fiber, can help lower cholesterol

Avocado

Eating avocados, which are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol

Green Apple

Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol

Okra

Okra, which is rich in fiber, can help lower bad cholesterol

Kiwi

Kiwi, which contains vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Green Pear

Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Caution

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist

