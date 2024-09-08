Lifestyle
Let's explore some foods that can help lower cholesterol
Eating green grapes, which are rich in fiber, can help lower cholesterol
Eating avocados, which are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol
Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol
Okra, which is rich in fiber, can help lower bad cholesterol
Kiwi, which contains vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol
Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol
Make dietary changes only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist