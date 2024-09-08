Is eating Real Gold safe? Explore the facts about edible gold

Lifestyle
Edible gold comes as thin sheets or microscopic flakes, adding sophistication and grandeur to food and drinks.
Edible gold lacks calories, vitamins, and minerals and has no nutritional benefit. Its main function is to adorn meals and improve its aesthetic appeal.
Luxurious chocolates, pastries, and drinks like champagne and cocktails are frequently embellished with gold. It gives the dish a dazzling appearance that makes it stand out.
Several cultures have utilized edible gold, particularly in traditional Chinese and Indian foods. It has been connected to success, money, and formal events.
Gold itself is costly, and the labor-intensive process of turning it into edible form drives up the price of edible gold.
Nonetheless, it's crucial to make sure the gold is marked as edible in order to prevent contamination from non-edible gold that is utilized in other industries.
Due to its non-toxicity and ability to pass through the digestive system unabsorbed, edible gold is considered safe to eat.