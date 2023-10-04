Lifestyle
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your hands behind your head. Lift your upper body off the ground using your abdominal muscles, then lower it back down.
Similar to regular crunches, but as you lift your upper body, bring your right elbow to your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion.
Get into a push-up position but with your weight on your forearms. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 30-60 seconds.
Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs off the ground while keeping them straight, then lower them without letting them touch the floor. Do 15-20 reps.
Begin in a standing position, then squat down and kick your feet back into a push-up position. Perform a push-up, jump your feet back to a squat, and jump up with arms extended.
Stand in place and jog while lifting your knees as high as possible. Do this exercise for 60 seconds to get your heart rate up and burn extra calories.
A classic cardio exercise that helps burn calories and reduce overall body fat. Do jumping jacks for 60 seconds.