7 tips to focus on your goals and passion

Lifestyle
Define your goals in a clear and specific manner. Instead of vague goals like "be successful," make them more concrete.
Prioritize your goals by considering which ones align most closely with your passions and long-term vision
Create a vision board with images, quotes, and symbols that remind you of your goals and passions.
Divide your larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks or milestones. This helps you track your progress more effectively.
Establish a daily or weekly routine that includes dedicated time for working on your goals
Identify and eliminate distractions that hinder your ability to focus on your goals
Consider joining a group or finding a mentor with similar interests or goals.