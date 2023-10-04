Lifestyle

04-Oct-2023, 11:45:54 am

7 essential oils for shiny & luxurious hair

Image credits: Getty

1. Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil is a haircare superstar. It penetrates the hair shaft, providing deep hydration and preventing protein loss. It's ideal for all hair types and can help repair damage.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Argan Oil:

Argan oil, often referred to as "liquid gold," is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids. It tames frizz, adds shine, and promotes hair elasticity.

Image credits: freepik

3. Olive Oil:

Olive oil is not just for cooking; it's also a fantastic hair conditioner. It helps moisturize and strengthen hair while reducing the risk of breakage.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Jojoba Oil:

Jojoba oil closely resembles the natural oils produced by your scalp. It balances oil production, making it suitable for both dry and oily hair.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

5. Castor Oil:

Castor oil is known for promoting hair growth and thickness. It also nourishes the scalp, reducing dandruff and itching.

Image credits: Getty

6. Almond Oil:

Almond oil is rich in vitamins A, D, and E, which are essential for healthy hair. It adds shine, prevents split ends, and strengthens hair.

Image credits: freepik

7. Avocado Oil:

Avocado oil is highly moisturizing and helps repair damaged hair. It's particularly beneficial for dry and brittle hair.

Image credits: Getty
