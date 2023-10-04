Lifestyle
Created by Pran Kumar Sharma, Chacha Chaudhary featured the witty & wise old man Chacha Chaudhary, known for solving problems with his intelligence & his giant-sized friend, Sabu.
Founded by Anant Pai, it introduced generations to Indian mythology, history & folklore through its comic books & became an integral part of childhood reading for many in the 90s.
Tinkle by Anant Pai featured a variety of characters like Suppandi, Shikari Shambu & Tantri the Mantri. It provided humor, moral lessons & adventure in equal measure.
Some of the stories in the Akbar & Birbal series highlight Birbal's wisdom in handling any circumstance.
Pinki, created by Pran Kumar Sharma, is a mischievous little girl known for her playful antics & innocent charm. The comic strip featured in Diamond Comics.
Created by Anupam Sinha, Dhruva was a superhero in the Raj Comics universe. His acrobatic and detective skills made him a memorable character for 90s kids.
Nagraj, created by Sanjay Gupta for Raj Comics, is a superhero known for his snake-based powers. The character attracted kids with its action-packed stories and unique superpowers.