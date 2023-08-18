Lifestyle

Crunches to Plank: 7 easy exercises for reducing Belly Fat

Reducing belly fat involves a combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and a balanced diet.

Walking

Walking is a simple yet effective cardiovascular exercise that aids in burning calories and reducing overall body fat, including belly fat.

Crunches

Lie on your back with knees bent and hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders off the ground while contracting your abdominal muscles. Perform 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Bicycle Crunches

Lying on your back, pull knees to chest, lift shoulders, touch left elbow to right knee, extend left leg. Alternate sides in pedaling motion. Aim for 3 sets of 20 reps.

Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position and alternate bringing your knees toward your chest in a running motion. This exercise engages your core and provides a cardio element.

Leg Raises

Lie on your back with legs straight. Lift your legs off the ground while keeping them straight. Slowly lower them back down without letting them touch the ground.

Plank

Get into a push-up position, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core muscles.

Side Planks

On one elbow, lie on side, lift hips forming head-to-heels line. Engage core, hold for 20-30 seconds each side.

