Amazon Rainforest to Mediterranean Basin: 7 bio- diversity hotspots

Biodiversity hotspots, like the Amazon, Congo Basin, and Coral Triangle, are rich in unique species but face severe threats. Conserving these areas is vital for global biodiversity
The Amazon is the largest rainforest on Earth and home to about 10% of the known species in the world. It harbors thousands of species of plants, animals and insects
The second-largest tropical rainforest in the world, the Congo Basin is rich in wildlife, including gorillas, elephants, and hundreds of bird species
Located in the marine waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Timor-Leste, this area is the center of marine biodiversity
Madagascar is an island nation with an exceptionally high level of endemic species. Approximately 90% of its wildlife is found nowhere else, including lemurs
Stretching across five countries (Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan), the Himalayas are home to a wide range of ecosystems from tropical forests to alpine meadows
This hotspot includes the Malay Peninsula, Borneo, Sumatra, Java, and the surrounding islands. It is noted for its high levels of endemism
Encompassing parts of 34 countries, the Mediterranean Basin is one of the world's richest places in terms of plant diversity. It is also home to a wide variety of fauna