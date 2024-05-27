Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds who enjoy rain

Here are seven dog breeds that often enjoy the rain

Jack Russell Terrier

This energetic breed often enjoys water and swimming. They were bred for hunting, and many individuals loved playing in the water.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers have a dense, water-resistant coat and are strong swimmers. They often enjoy water activities and play.

Belgian Malinois

Known for their versatility and working ability, Belgian Malinois can enjoy water activities and are often used in search and rescue operations that involve water.

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers naturally love water and are often used in waterfowl hunting. Their dense, water-repellent coat helps them stay comfortable while swimming.

Dachshund

Some Dachshunds, particularly those bred for hunting waterfowl, enjoy swimming. Their love for water can vary, but many enjoy it.

Cocker Spaniel

Originally bred as hunting dogs, Cocker Spaniels often enjoy playing in water and can be enthusiastic about rainy weather.

Labrador Retriever

Known for their water-resistant double coats, Labs were originally bred for retrieving game in water. They typically love swimming and playing in the rain.

