Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany

Germany's UNESCO sites showcase its rich heritage, from Cologne Cathedral's grandeur to Bauhaus's modern design. Explore medieval castles, grand palaces, and ancient cathedrals
Located in the heart of Cologne, this stunning Gothic cathedral is one of the largest in Europe. Its intricate architecture and rich history make it a must-visit site
This cathedral, also known as the Cathedral of Aix-la-Chapelle, is one of the oldest cathedrals in Europe and was the coronation site of 30 German kings and 12 queens
Situated in the heart of Berlin, Museum Island is home to five world-renowned museums, including the Pergamon Museum and the Altes Museum
This UNESCO site encompasses a collection of palaces, gardens, and parks in and around Potsdam and Berlin
The Bauhaus school revolutionized modern architecture, design, and art in the 20th century
This picturesque stretch of the Rhine River is dotted with medieval castles, historic towns, and vineyards. Cruising along the Rhine or hiking the trails
The Würzburg Residence is a masterpiece of Baroque architecture and one of the most important palaces in Europe