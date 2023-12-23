Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 6 unknown interesting facts about this festival

Image credits: Getty

The Oldest Christmas Carol

The oldest known Christmas carol is "Jesus Refulsit Omnium," dating back to the 4th century. It was originally written in Latin.

Image credits: Getty

Christmas as Banned

Christmas was banned in England in the mid-17th century by the Puritans who considered it as a decadent celebration. The ban was lifted when King Charles II came to power.

Image credits: Getty

Christmas Stockings

St. Nicholas told people to hang stockings and put gold coins in the stockings of three poor sisters, which landed in their stockings that were drying by the fireplace.

Image credits: Getty

Christmas Dinner Tradition

The tradition of having turkey for Christmas dinner in England dates back to the 16th century. Before turkey, the traditional English Christmas meal was often a boar's head.

Image credits: Getty

Christmas Island

Christmas Island, a territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, was discovered on Christmas Day in 1643 by Captain William Mynors, hence named in honor of the day it was found.

Image credits: Getty

The Twelve Days of Christmas

The Twelve Days of Christmas, the period from December 25th to January 5th, was originally celebrated as a continuous period of feasting and revelry.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One