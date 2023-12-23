Christmas 2023: 6 unknown interesting facts about this festival

Lifestyle
The oldest known Christmas carol is "Jesus Refulsit Omnium," dating back to the 4th century. It was originally written in Latin.
Christmas was banned in England in the mid-17th century by the Puritans who considered it as a decadent celebration. The ban was lifted when King Charles II came to power.
St. Nicholas told people to hang stockings and put gold coins in the stockings of three poor sisters, which landed in their stockings that were drying by the fireplace.
The tradition of having turkey for Christmas dinner in England dates back to the 16th century. Before turkey, the traditional English Christmas meal was often a boar's head.
Christmas Island, a territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, was discovered on Christmas Day in 1643 by Captain William Mynors, hence named in honor of the day it was found.
The Twelve Days of Christmas, the period from December 25th to January 5th, was originally celebrated as a continuous period of feasting and revelry.