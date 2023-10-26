Chole Bhature to Matar Kulcha: 6 popular street foods in Delhi

Lifestyle
Spicy chickpea curry with deep-fried bread (bhature) is a staple street food in Delhi. Here are six popular street foods in Delhi.
Chaat uses potato pieces, dahi vada, chickpeas, spices, tikhi and meethi chutney, coriander leaves and yoghurt.
It is a stuffed Indian bread with spicy potato, paneer, cauliflower or mixed filling, usually served with yoghurt, pickles, and butter.
Delhi is known for kebabs, like Seekh, Shami, and Galouti, usually served with naan or rumali roti.
This quick dish of broken Kachori, topped with Aloo Sabji, and mint chutney is a favourite street food to munch in Delhi.
Matar Kulcha is savoury flatbread with white pea curry topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, dhaniya and lime.