Lifestyle

Halloween 2023: 7 dishes based on Pumpkin

7 dishes based on Pumpkin for Halloween: Pumpkin soup, risotto, pie, chili, pancakes, ravioli, and roasted seeds offer a diverse menu of sweet and savory treats

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Pie

No Halloween is complete without a classic pumpkin pie. This sweet dessert features a spiced pumpkin filling in a flaky pie crust, often topped with whipped cream

Image credits: Freepik

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Don't forget to save the seeds when you carve your pumpkin. Roast them with a variety of seasonings like salt, paprika, or even cinnamon and sugar for a crunchy Halloween snack

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Soup

Start your Halloween feast with a comforting bowl of creamy pumpkin soup. You can add a touch of spice with some nutmeg and cinnamon for a warming, seasonal flavor

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Ravioli

Create homemade pumpkin ravioli by stuffing pasta pockets with a mixture of pumpkin, ricotta cheese, and seasonings. Serve with a sage butter sauce for a luxurious treat

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Pancakes

Start your Halloween morning with pumpkin pancakes. Mix pumpkin puree into your pancake batter and sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg for extra flavor

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Chili

Add diced pumpkin to your favorite chili recipe for a unique twist. The pumpkin adds a subtle sweetness and texture to the savory and spicy chili

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Risotto

Pumpkin puree can be incorporated into a creamy risotto, giving it a vibrant orange hue. Add some roasted pumpkin chunks and Parmesan cheese for extra richness

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One