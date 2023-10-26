Halloween 2023: 7 dishes based on Pumpkin

Lifestyle
7 dishes based on Pumpkin for Halloween: Pumpkin soup, risotto, pie, chili, pancakes, ravioli, and roasted seeds offer a diverse menu of sweet and savory treats
No Halloween is complete without a classic pumpkin pie. This sweet dessert features a spiced pumpkin filling in a flaky pie crust, often topped with whipped cream
Don't forget to save the seeds when you carve your pumpkin. Roast them with a variety of seasonings like salt, paprika, or even cinnamon and sugar for a crunchy Halloween snack
Start your Halloween feast with a comforting bowl of creamy pumpkin soup. You can add a touch of spice with some nutmeg and cinnamon for a warming, seasonal flavor
Create homemade pumpkin ravioli by stuffing pasta pockets with a mixture of pumpkin, ricotta cheese, and seasonings. Serve with a sage butter sauce for a luxurious treat
Start your Halloween morning with pumpkin pancakes. Mix pumpkin puree into your pancake batter and sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg for extra flavor
Add diced pumpkin to your favorite chili recipe for a unique twist. The pumpkin adds a subtle sweetness and texture to the savory and spicy chili
Pumpkin puree can be incorporated into a creamy risotto, giving it a vibrant orange hue. Add some roasted pumpkin chunks and Parmesan cheese for extra richness