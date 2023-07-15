Lifestyle

Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes

Experience the diverse and iconic fish dishes of Bengal like Chingri Malaikari, Ilish Sorshe, Bhetki Paturi etc. Discover the rich flavours of the culinary heritage of Bengal

​Chingri Malaikari

A Bengali delicacy, Chingri Malaikari is a creamy prawn curry cooked in coconut milk with spices, offering a perfect balance of flavors

Ilish Sorshe(Hilsa)

Ilish (Hilsa) fish cooked in a tangy mustard sauce, Ilish Sorshe is a signature dish that showcases the unique taste of Bengal's prized fish
 

Pabda Sorshe

Pabda fish cooked in a flavorful mustard gravy, Pabda Sorshe is a delightful dish with tender fish fillets and a tangy-spicy mustard kick
 

Bhetki Paturi

Bhetki fish marinated in a blend of mustard, coconut, and spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and cooked to perfection, resulting in a fragrant and succulent delicacy
 

Macher Jhol

A simple and comforting Bengali fish curry, Macher Jhol is prepared with a variety of fish, simmered in a spicy gravy, and served with steamed rice
 

Doi Katla

Katla fish cooked in a creamy yogurt-based gravy, Doi Katla is a rich and flavorful dish that combines the tanginess of yogurt with the succulence of the fish
 

Bhaapa Bhetki

Bhetki fish steamed to perfection with a delicate blend of spices and herbs, Bhaapa Bhetki offers a tender and moist fish preparation with subtle yet enticing flavours

