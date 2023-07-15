Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes

Lifestyle
Experience the diverse and iconic fish dishes of Bengal like Chingri Malaikari, Ilish Sorshe, Bhetki Paturi etc. Discover the rich flavours of the culinary heritage of Bengal
A Bengali delicacy, Chingri Malaikari is a creamy prawn curry cooked in coconut milk with spices, offering a perfect balance of flavors
Ilish (Hilsa) fish cooked in a tangy mustard sauce, Ilish Sorshe is a signature dish that showcases the unique taste of Bengal's prized fish
Pabda fish cooked in a flavorful mustard gravy, Pabda Sorshe is a delightful dish with tender fish fillets and a tangy-spicy mustard kick
Bhetki fish marinated in a blend of mustard, coconut, and spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and cooked to perfection, resulting in a fragrant and succulent delicacy
A simple and comforting Bengali fish curry, Macher Jhol is prepared with a variety of fish, simmered in a spicy gravy, and served with steamed rice
Katla fish cooked in a creamy yogurt-based gravy, Doi Katla is a rich and flavorful dish that combines the tanginess of yogurt with the succulence of the fish
Bhetki fish steamed to perfection with a delicate blend of spices and herbs, Bhaapa Bhetki offers a tender and moist fish preparation with subtle yet enticing flavours