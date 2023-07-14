Monsoon skincare: 7 easy ways to get glowing skin

Lifestyle
Achieving glowing and flawless skin requires consistent skincare practices. Here are seven easy ways to promote a healthy and radiant complexion:
Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Cleanse in the morning and before bedtime to refresh your skin.
Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover, revealing a brighter complexion. Use a mild exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant once or twice a week, depending on your skin's sensitivity.
Drink adequate water daily to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Staying hydrated helps maintain the skin's moisture balance, resulting in a healthier glow.
Apply a moisturizer suited for your skin type to nourish and hydrate your skin. A well-moisturized complexion appears more supple and radiant.
Shield your skin from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sun protection helps prevent premature aging and maintains a youthful glow.
Incorporate fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in antioxidants into your diet. These nutrients help combat free radicals and promote healthier skin.
A good night's sleep allows your skin to repair and rejuvenate. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to wake up with a refreshed and glowing complexion.