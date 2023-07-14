Lifestyle

Monsoon skincare: 7 easy ways to get glowing skin

Achieving glowing and flawless skin requires consistent skincare practices. Here are seven easy ways to promote a healthy and radiant complexion:

Cleanse your face twice a day

Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Cleanse in the morning and before bedtime to refresh your skin.
 

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover, revealing a brighter complexion. Use a mild exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant once or twice a week, depending on your skin's sensitivity.
 

Hydrate from within

Drink adequate water daily to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Staying hydrated helps maintain the skin's moisture balance, resulting in a healthier glow.

Moisturize daily

Apply a moisturizer suited for your skin type to nourish and hydrate your skin. A well-moisturized complexion appears more supple and radiant.

Protect with SPF

Shield your skin from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sun protection helps prevent premature aging and maintains a youthful glow.

Eat a balanced diet

Incorporate fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in antioxidants into your diet. These nutrients help combat free radicals and promote healthier skin.

Get sufficient sleep

A good night's sleep allows your skin to repair and rejuvenate. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to wake up with a refreshed and glowing complexion.

