Lifestyle

Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes

Image credits: Pexels

Vegetable Biryani

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with a medley of vegetables, fragrant spices, and herbs. This dish is a complete meal in itself and is perfect for gatherings or special occasions.

Image credits: Pexels

Palak Paneer

A popular North Indian dish that combines fresh spinach leaves (palak) with creamy cottage cheese (paneer). This nutritious and creamy dish is rich in flavors.

Image credits: Pexels

Chana Masala

A tangy and spicy chickpea curry made with a blend of aromatic spices. This hearty dish is packed with protein and can be enjoyed with roti or rice.

Image credits: Pexels

Vegetable Pad Thai

A vibrant and flavorful Thai stir-fry dish featuring rice noodles, tofu, and a colorful array of vegetables.

Image credits: Pexels

Caprese Salad

A refreshing Italian salad that showcases the goodness of ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and fragrant basil leaves.

Image credits: Pexels

Vegetable Stir-Fry

Simply toss your favorite veggies in a hot wok with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for a flavorful stir-fry.

Image credits: Pexels

Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Baked to perfection, this dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with wholesome ingredients.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One