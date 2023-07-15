Lifestyle

Nolen Gurer Payesh to Muger Payesh: A journey of the Bengali 'Payesh'

Embark on a delectable journey from the creamy Chaaler Payesh to the unique Muger Payesh, exploring the rich flavors and textures of the Bengali 'Payesh'

Image credits: Instagram

Nolen Gurer Payesh

A winter delight, this rice pudding features the unique flavor of Nolen Gur, a date palm jaggery from Bengal. The rich caramel notes of the jaggery complement the rice and milk

Image credits: Instagram

Chaaler Payesh

A classic Bengali rice pudding delicacy made with fragrant Gobindobhog or Basmati rice, simmered in milk, infused with cardamom or saffron, and garnished with nuts

Image credits: Instagram

Dudh Puli Payesh

Festive joy wrapped in rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery, cooked in sweetened milk. Each bite reveals a burst of flavors and textures

Image credits: Instagram

Chaaler Narkel Payesh (Rice-Cocunut)

This rice pudding combines the goodness of rice with grated coconut, offering a symphony of flavors. The natural sweetness of coconut elevates the creamy rice pudding

Image credits: Instagram

Muger Payesh

Muger Payesh features roasted moong dal (yellow lentils) cooked with milk, sugar, and aromatic spices like cardamom or cinnamon. It presents a creamy texture

Image credits: Instagram
