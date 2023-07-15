Nolen Gurer Payesh to Muger Payesh: A journey of the Bengali 'Payesh'

Lifestyle
Embark on a delectable journey from the creamy Chaaler Payesh to the unique Muger Payesh, exploring the rich flavors and textures of the Bengali 'Payesh'
A winter delight, this rice pudding features the unique flavor of Nolen Gur, a date palm jaggery from Bengal. The rich caramel notes of the jaggery complement the rice and milk
A classic Bengali rice pudding delicacy made with fragrant Gobindobhog or Basmati rice, simmered in milk, infused with cardamom or saffron, and garnished with nuts
Festive joy wrapped in rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery, cooked in sweetened milk. Each bite reveals a burst of flavors and textures
This rice pudding combines the goodness of rice with grated coconut, offering a symphony of flavors. The natural sweetness of coconut elevates the creamy rice pudding
Muger Payesh features roasted moong dal (yellow lentils) cooked with milk, sugar, and aromatic spices like cardamom or cinnamon. It presents a creamy texture