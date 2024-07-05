Lifestyle

India's top 5 scenic road trips for your next adventure

Image credits: Freepik

1. Spiti- Manali

Discover snowy peaks and ancient monasteries as you drive through rough terrain and cross tall mountain passes. 

Image credits: Getty

2. Leh-Ladakh circuit

You can drive your car through towering mountains, pass by turquoise lakes like Pangong Tso, and witness the unique culture of Ladakh.

Image credits: our own

3. Bengaluru-Coorg route

Situated in the Western Ghats, Coorg offers breathtaking views of surrounding landscapes, picturesque coffee plantations, and stunning waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. Delhi-Agra-Jaipur

This is North India's Golden Triangle route. You can visit amazing Taj Mahal in Agra, explore lively streets in Delhi, and soak up the royal vibes of Jaipur.

Image credits: FREEPIK

5. Mumbai-Goa coastal road

You can drive along the beautiful Konkan coast, passing fishing villages and stunning beaches.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One