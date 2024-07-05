Lifestyle

Gold rate on July 5: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6716 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs7325 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6761 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7376 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.

