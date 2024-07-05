Gold rate on July 5: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

Lifestyle
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6716 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs7325 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6761 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7376 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6701 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7310 per gram for 24 carat gold.